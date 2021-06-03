Embarrassment For RJD As ED Arrests Its MP Amarendra Dhari Singh In Fertiliser Scam Case

In an embarrassment for RJD, the Enforcement Directorate arrested its Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh from Delhi on late Wednesday night in connection with the fertiliser scam. As per sources, the central agency conducted multiple searches in Defence Colony a day earlier. He has been booked by the ED under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in his capacity as the senior vice president of Jyoti Trading Corporation. Elected to the Upper House in 2020, the businessman graduated with BA (Hons) from the Kirori Mal College. As per his election affidavit, he owns land, apartments and offices in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Mumbai to the tune of Rs.188.57 crore.

What is the fertiliser scam?

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) is a multi-state farmers' cooperative while Indian Potash Limited (IPL) is its company involved in supplying fertilisers for which the government provides subsidies. The CBI registered an FIR based on two complaints forwarded by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers carrying identical allegations from MP Nishikant Dubey and Sudish Tripathi of Bareilly. It stated that IFFCO managing director US Awasthi and IPL managing director PS Gahlaut imported fertilisers at highly inflated rates from 2007 to 2014 as part of a "criminal conspiracy" to claim higher subsidies.

They have also been accused of receiving illegal commissions worth over Rs.685 crore, reportedly siphoned off outside India. The agency mentioned in the FIR, "They allegedly siphoned off the commission through a complex web of fake commercial transactions through multiple companies registered outside India (beneficially owned by the accused persons) to camouflage the fraudulent transactions as genuine". It has also alleged the involvement of AgustaWestland case accused and chartered accountant Rajiv Saxena, Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group owner Pankaj Jain, his brother Sanjay Jain and RJD MP AD Singh in this scam.

"Subsequently, the amounts were transferred to the Awasthi brothers (Amol and Anupam) and Vivek Gahlaut (PS Gahlaut's son) and others by Rajeev Saxena as per the instructions of middleman Pankaj Jain. For justifying such transfers Rajeev Saxena made an agreement with Africa Strategic Advisory Services of Anupam Awasthi. Anupam Awasthi raised invoices on the companies of Rajeev Saxena for the so-called services," the FIR added. Apart from AD Singh and others, the CBI has also booked an employee of Pankaj Jain, Sushil Kumar Pachisia and unidentified directors of IFFCO.

(With PTI inputs)