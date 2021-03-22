Embattled Anil Deshmukh Clarifies As BJP Corners Sharad Pawar On Param Bir's Meeting Claim

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday released a video statement claiming that he was hospitalised due to COVID-19 in Nagpur, following up on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar offering an alibi against Param Bir Singh's allegations against him. Deshmukh has stated that he was hospitalised in Nagpur's Alexis Hospital from February 5 to February 15. In addition, he also mentioned that the press conference that has been flagged to counter his alibi happened outside the hospital once he was discharged. The video of this press conference had been tweeted by Deshmukh himself and is being shared to counter the claim about Vaze and Deshmukh's meeting, which in any case was unspecific as Param Bir Singh hadn't given a precise date for it.

Anil Deshmukh clarifies on hospitalisation

"On February 15, I was discharged and the many reporters were present outisde the hospital. They wanted to ask questions. I had weakness due to COVID-19, which is why I sat on a chair and answered their questions. After that I was quarantined till February 27. I left the house for first time after Covid on February 28." claimed Anil Deshmukh, not stating anything about whether the meeting had indeed taken place, where he allegedly gave Vaze a Rs 100 crore target for extortion. READ | Sharad Pawar offers alibi for Anil Deshmukh; accepts Param Bir flagged allegations to him

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had come out in Anil Deshmukh's support and stated that he been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to February 15 due to Covid. Referring to Param Bir Singh's claim about a meeting, Pawar stated that it could not have taken place as the NCP leader was also quarantined on his discharge from the hospital from February 15 to 27. However, as mentioned above, Param Bir Singh has not earmarked the precise date of the meeting.

Further defending Deshmukh, Pawar also questioned Param Bir Singh's motive to delay the revelations by a month, but in doing so, the NCP chief admitted that Param Bir Singh had informed him of the allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh before the explosive letter was penned. Sharad Pawar labelled Param Bir Singh's letter as an effort to deviate the investigation into the Antilia bomb scare which he claimed was 'the main issue.'

Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Anil Deshmukh

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be. Meanwhile, also on Monday, the NIA and ATS have each been visiting various locations in relation to Sachin Vaze and the Mansukh Hiren death case. Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into Anil Deshmukh.