'Emergency, And Kamat's Term As CM- Worst Days Of Democracy': Goa's CM Sawant Hits Back

In a dig aimed at Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Chief Minister of the state Pramod Sawant on Friday said that democracy saw its worst days at 'two instances'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the BJP leader elaborated on the two instances- as per him, the first was during Congress imposed Emergency in the country, and the second was when Kamat served as the Chief Minister of Goa. This comes in response to Kamat's statement, in which he claimed that Goa was in a state of Health, Financial and Social Emergency.

Democratic India saw its worst days during Congress imposed Emergency, which impeached upon democratic rights of Citizens. And Goa saw it’s worst days during Digambar’s term as Chief Minister. His comment below shows his short term memory. https://t.co/ypltAJFHeO — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 25, 2021

Goa in a state of Health, Financial and Social Emergency: Congress

Talking to the media, the Leader of Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat earlier in the day said that the BJP had no moral right to talk about Emergency for which Congress leader Indira Gandhi had publicly apologized. He had added that instead of talking about it, the BJP should free the people from the undeclared Health, Financial and Social Emergency.

Kamat alleged that the complete failure of the BJP Government resulted in Health Emergency in Goa with almost 74 patients dying due to a shortage of Oxygen. "The government converted Goa into a 'Testing Laboratory' by treating Goans as 'Guinea Pigs'. BJP Government is still clueless on tackling the likely third wave of COVID-19. We have already lost 3022 precious lives due to gross mismanagement of the government," Kamat said. "There is Financial Emergency in the State with BJP Government pushing Goa into Bankruptcy. There is no sign of revival of Mining and Tourism Industry is hit badly due to faulty policies of the government. The Marginalized Sector is suffering the most with the government refusing to announce any revival package for them. Every Household Budget has collapsed completely, he added.

He further alleged that the BJP government had also imposed Social Emergency in the State by using high-handedness to suppress the voice of the people. "Three Linear Projects of Railway Double Tracking, Highway Expansion and Laying of Power Line are imposed on the people against their wishes. There will be huge destruction of Environment, Wildlife, and Identity of Goa will be destroyed", he said while bringing into attention the imposition of National Security Act in South Goa, which as per him will create fear in the minds of the people and restrict their participation in public hearings on CZMP.

It all started when Pramod Sawant came forward to express his views on the Emergency on Friday morning. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "On this day in 1975, Indira Gandhi led Congress Govt, to fulfill its own political interests, confined world's largest democracy to a dark cell of dictatorship by imposing emergency in India. My salutations to all those who fought to restore democracy in India."

(Credit-PTI/drpramodsawant/Twitter)