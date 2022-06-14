Senior Congress leaders P. L. Punia and Manickam Tagore were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday when they were on their way to the AICC office. Releasing a video from a bus, Tagore claimed that the police had 'misbehaved' with the leaders, and had prevented them from entering the Congress office. He also alleged that they were being taken to an 'unknown position'.

"Today we came to AICC, myself, Punia Ji. We are all there, but not allowed. Police has misbehaved with us and is taking us to unknown position. We feel force of Amit Shah can't stop us," Manickam Tagore said in the video.

'Presidential polls are here and ED's files are opening': Congress' Tamta

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation, Congress leaders are once again attempting to make their way to the AICC and ED office, even with Section 144 in enforcement. Speaking to Republic TV near the Congress HQ, Pradeep Tamta alleged that ex-party Chief Rahul Gandhi was being 'targetted' since he was raising his voice on the murder of democracy. He also alleged a link between the Gandhi scion's ED summons and the Presidential Elections.

"When elections come, fuel prices fall. Presidential polls are here and ED's files are opening. Why had the matter not been raised in 2015? There is no case. Rahul Gandhi is raising his voice on the murder of democracy, attacks, and bulldozers on citizens... so this is happening," Tamta alleged.

"We will continue our protest. Don't we have the right to protest in the Gandhian way in this democracy? Modi government can tell us that the Constitution has been suspended. Why are they scared that we are exercising our democratic right?" he added.

Day 2 of Rahul Gandhi's interrogation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the row in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case today. The central agency grilled the Congress leader for nearly 10 hours on Monday, June 13 and he left the ED office at about 11:20 pm night.

The probe pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper and Gandhi has been summoned in this case. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).