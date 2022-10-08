Encounter Underway Between Punjab Police & Gangsters In Gurdaspur's Batala; 1 Arrested

An encounter is underway between Punjab police and gangsters in the Batala area of Gurdaspur district near the Indo-Pakistan international border on Saturday, October 8. According to the preliminary information, one gangster has been arrested by the police.

The incident took place on Saturday when the Punjab police were chasing the gangsters to arrest them, but instead of surrendering themselves, the gangsters went on hiding in an agricultural field in the Batala area of Gurdaspur. Following this, an encounter broke out between the police and gangsters when the latter opened fire at the police.

#BREAKING | Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Punjab. 1 gangster arrested.

Understanding the sensitivity of the situation, the Punjab police cordoned off the area and also asked the locals near the concerned to vacate their houses. Heavy security deployment is also seen in the area as the encounter is still underway. It is pertinent to mention that the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab police located the position of A-category gangster-- Bablu to Batala. Accordingly, they went to arrest him and his associates, however, they ran to the nearby agricultural field and retaliated by firing at the police.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)