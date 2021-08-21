'End Of An Era': Union Minister Anurag Thakur Pays Tribute To Late Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. He said that the demise of the BJP stalwart is a great loss for the country. He added that the veteran leader was known for his great administration and decision making skills.

He termed his demise as an end of an era in Indian politics. Thakur expressed his solace and added that the leader had a great following at the time when he was the Chief Minister and people used to follow him like a deity.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Union Minister wrote,

“It is very sad to see the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, an efficient administrator, a senior leader of the party, respected Shri Kalyan Singh Ji leaving us in this way. The political vacuum created by Babuji's departure is impossible to fill.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, एक कुशल प्रशासक,पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय श्री कल्याण सिंह जी का इस तरह से हमें छोड़कर जाना अत्यंत दुःखदाई है।



बाबूजी के जाने से जो राजनैतिक रिक्तता आई है उसकी भरपाई असंभव है।



In another tweet, he added, “May God give strength to his supporters and family members to bear this immense sorrow. This is the prayer to give place to Babuji's virtuous soul at his feet.”



ईश्वर उनके समर्थकों को ,परिजनों को यह अपार दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे..बाबूजी की पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे यही प्रार्थना है।



ॐ शांति 🙏🏻



While speaking to ANI, the Sports Minister added,

“Veteran leader, great administrator &former UP CM Kalyan Singh was known for his administrative skills &decision making. It's the end of an era. On behalf of the govt & BJP, I express my condolences. It's also a great personal loss for me & the party.”

Several reactions are pouring in from across the political spectrum on Kalyan Singh’s death. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have also expressed their condolences. In a tweet, he expressed his solidarity with the followers and family of the Veteran Bhartiya Janata Party leader.

He wrote, "The passing of Kalyan Singh marks the end of an era in Indian politics. As Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal, you made unprecedented efforts for development. He will always be remembered for the respect of Indian pride, nationalist thinking and upliftment of the oppressed classes."

"May God give strength and courage to his family in this time of grief. My heartfelt tribute to the departed soul... Om Shanti," he added in another tweet.

कल्याण सिंह का जाना भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और राजस्थान व हिमाचल के राज्यपाल के रूप में आपने विकास के लिए अभूतपूर्व प्रयास किए। भारतीय अस्मिता का सम्मान, राष्ट्रवादी सोच और शोषित वर्गों के उत्थान के लिए उन्हें सदैव याद किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/oOMCTcVDtf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 21, 2021

Kalyan Singh passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh breathed his last on Saturday after battling a prolonged illness. The senior BJP leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in a critical state on July 4. Despite treatment for more than two months, his condition did not improve, and he passed away on Saturday evening from sepsis and multi-organ failure.

