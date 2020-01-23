'Engine Only Changed Routes', Cong's Sachin Sawant Takes A Jibe On MNS' Ideological Shift

Congress leader Sachin Sawant has taken a jibe on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on its ideological switch and ditching the earlier flag with engine logo on it. "MNS's logo is an engine that emits smoke but never works. In 14 years this engine has only changed routes. Passengers board their train thinking that it will take them to the promised destination but later the passengers find that this train has changed its route altogether. So people know they cannot be trusted. Now they are trying to come in a new avatar, it is their compulsion nothing else. Our best wishes to them", said Sawant while making a sarcastic comment on MNS.

On the history of the MNS which has been in existence for 14 years but failed to gain a significant foothold in the state-level politics, the Congress leader said, "MNS comes with a new concept every time. From the past 14 years, this organization has only lived in shadows, never came in the mainstream. People never came to know what this organization actually wants. So coming up with new concepts but not working on them is the speciality of this organization" said Sawant.

Speaking of the role it could play in the opposition, Sawant said, "various parties came to power in past 14 years but MNS didn't realise then. "They have woke up now, its good, a strong opposition is important in a democracy. We hope that MNS will emerge as a strong opposition".

MNS' ideological shift

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is said to make an ideological shift and has also launched the party's new flag signifying a major shift towards hardline Hindutva ideals. Further, MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray tweeted a video in which Raj Thackeray can be heard making a pitch for Hindavi Swaraj.

MNS is said to carry out a rally in Mumbai on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to reports, it is likely that Raj Thackeray will make a formal announcement regarding the party's stance either during or after the rally.

