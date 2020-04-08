"Maha Min Awhad Asked Me After His Goons' Lathis - 'Why'd You Post That?'": Assault Victim

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Anant, an engineer who was allegedly assaulted by Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's security personnel revealed the entire story of his assault. He said that Awhad's security personnel confiscated his cellphone and dragged him to his residence and later hit him with lathis.

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "Why did he do this, only he can answer? But whatever has happened with me is a total injustice. I have lodged a complaint against Jitendra Awhad in the police station. In a TV interview, he had said 'I feel lighting up diyas is a work for a fool and I am not a fool.' I was hurt by this remark of his. Here CM Uddhav Thackeray and PM Modi are all together fighting against this virus and it is not a place or time to do politics and so I had tweeted saying that 'If lighting up diyas is fool's work then today entire India is a fool' and along with that I had posted an image which was already on the social media not made by me."

Further talking about his assault he said, "After this, they came to my house and put me in a car and took me to Awhad's residence. Once we reached there I saw few people holding lathis in their hand. That is when I understood that these people can harm me and do anything to me as I was all alone. They even confiscated my cell phone did not let me speak to anyone. As we reached there they started hitting me with the lathis. After hitting me for 10-20 min continuously Jitendra Awhad came and he asked me why did I write that post."

"I told him if he was hurt by the post 'I am very sorry, but if you can speak about PM Modi then even I can talk about you as well'. Then I told him I am ready to apologise for the post. But he did not listen to me and said that he will take me to the police station and lodge a complaint against me," he added.

The incident

Awhad had publicly opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light a lamp at 9 pm on April 5. He lamented that problems such as lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and fewer tests had not been addressed. Subsequently, a civil engineer in Thane posted a reportedly offensive social media post ridiculing Awhad.

As per the complainant's account in the FIR registered at the Vartak Nagar Police station, two constables reached his house and took him to the Maharashtra Housing Minister's bungalow. Thereafter, the engineer was allegedly beaten badly by the police constables and goons with lathis, belts and bamboo sticks. While Awhad has refrained from directly commenting on the veracity of the incident, he wrote on Twitter stressing that he did not support lawlessness.

