Last Updated:

Enquiry Officer Appointed By Centre To Probe Misconduct Charges Against Ex-Bengal CS: Suvendu

LoP Suvendu Adhikari said the Centre has appointed an enquiry officer to probe charges against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, for skipping a cyclone review meeting with the PM in May

Written By
Press Trust Of India
adhikari

Image: ANI


Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday said the Centre has appointed an enquiry officer to probe charges against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was showcaused by the Modi government for skipping a cyclone review meeting with the prime minister in May.

The BJP leader said no one is above the law.

He claimed an enquiry officer has been appointed to conduct the probe against Bandyopadhyay, who was appointed chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of his retirement on May 30.

"Enquiry Officer has been appointed in major misconduct disciplinary enquiry against former CS Alapan Bandopadhyay @IASassociation," the Nandigram MLA posted on microblogging site Twitter.

Bandyopadhyay had been asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for not attending the meeting on disaster management. He had also been summoned to Delhi but he had expressed inability to go there.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari hits back at TMC's claim of Mamata being more popular than PM Modi

Nothing substantive was heard about the case after that. Adhikari, who is close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Modi, on Wednesday claimed ball has set rolling in the case again.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari moves HC seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification post BJP exodus to TMC

A Trinamool Congress leader said this was nothing but vindictive politics of the BJP government at Centre.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari hits back at Mamata's 'killing raj' jibe; recalls WB post-poll violence
READ | Suvendu attends inauguration of slain BJP worker's Durga Puja

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT