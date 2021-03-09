'Ensure impartial elections': Kamal Nath demands ballot papers for civic body polls in MP

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 9 wrote to State Election Commission demanding ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in civic bodies polls. In his letter, Nath said that "the use of EVMs instead of ballot paper for the conduct of polling in the upcoming elections does not inspire confidence in the citizens of the state." Calling EVMs "susceptible to manipulation and failures", Nath said that they "lack transparency" and "deceive voters of their democratic right to vote."

Nath, who is also the leader of opposition in the State Assembly, said, "It is an admitted position that not only are EVMs in our country susceptible to manipulation and failures, but they also lack transparency qua technical components including the source code etc, accordingly causing public distrust and deceiving voters of their democratic right to vote and also the political parties, at large."

Kamal Nath demands ballot paper in civic body polls

The Congress leader, in his letter, wrote about the countries that have stopped the use of EVMs and have started using ballot papers instead. He noted that "it cannot be ignored that several developed countries including USA, England, Germany, and Italy have outrightly stopped use of EVMs". He further mentioned how Federal Constitutional Court in Germany has restrained the use of EVMs on the ground that "EVMs did not live up to the constitutional principle of transparency of elections."

Nath said that since State Commission has allowed polling for Panch and Sarpanch Levels through ballot papers, "there can be no reason to impose EVMs at other levels.” Further, he mentioned that the scale of elections is not "such that ballot papers cannot be used." The former MP CM called ballot papers "a symbol of democracy and trust" while highlighting that the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Karnataka had used ballot papers for their local body elections.

Further, he mentioned that in past several complaints regarding the "use of EVMs, their unreliability, and lack of trust have time and again surfaced" but he stressed that "no measures have been taken to address the concerns." “When developed nations and public at large have lost confidence in the procedures for conducting elections with EVMs, it is imperative to ask why are even local body elections being conducted through EVMs,” the letter said.

The Congress leader concluded his letter by stressing that "ballot papers are more effective" in the conduct of elections and said that they are also more trustworthy, giving the citizens the right to exercise their vote keeping in mind democratic morality." Further, he said that problems and controversies with EVMs make them "completely unfit" for use in any election.

"Therefore it is bounden upon the State Election Commission to ensure free, fair and impartial elections are conducted exclusively through ballot papers and for doing so, immediate and prompt orders/actions are required to be taken by the State Election Commission, to dispel any doubt of unfair elections in public and political parties," Nath's letter read.

