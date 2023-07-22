Ensuring Safety, Security Of Women, Children J-K's Administration's Top Priority: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said ensuring the safety and security of women and children is the topmost priority of the administration.

He was speaking at a meeting here to review the performance of the Department of Social Welfare, functioning of its various verticals, and implementation of welfare schemes of the Centre and the union territory, according to an official statement.

"Social safety net, social and economic empowerment of underprivileged is our top priority. The benefits of overall progress and economic growth must reach marginalised sections of society and it is our moral and constitutional duty to address the needs of the last man in the queue and ensure dignity to all," Sinha said.

While reviewing the implementation of welfare schemes for women and children, the LG said ensuring their safety and security is the topmost priority of the administration.

Right to education, empowerment of women, joyful childhood, greater security and quality life to the elderly should also be ensured, Sinha told officials.

Sinha also directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent saturation of all welfare schemes and to undertake impact assessment of the ongoing schemes.

During the meeting, welfare measures for persons with disabilities, transgender persons, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Pahari community and others were also discussed.

Sinha instructed the Social Welfare Department to organise two mega camps for persons with disabilities, one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, in collaboration with the government of India.