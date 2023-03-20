EPS Accuses Stalin's DMK Of Breaking Election Promise Of Monthly Allowance For Women

AIADMK leader E Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday hit out at the ruling DMK after the state government while presenting the Budget added eligibility criteria for giving Rs 1,000 to the women heads of families in Tamil Nadu. Slamming the state government for not fulfilling its election promise, the AIADMK chief also hit out at the DMK over the alleged attack on migrant workers from Bihar in the state and demanded that the government provide security to them.

“We request that migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu be given proper protection. DMK in their manifesto said that all women heads of families would be given Rs 1000 per month but now they are saying only eligible women heads would be given. On what basis is eligibility decided?” EPS questioned.

The comments of EPS came after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan in the state assembly announced that Rs 1,000 will be given to eligible women heads of families from September 15. He further added that Rs 7,000 crores had been allocated so far for the scheme.

Monthly assistance to women from Sept

While presenting the Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that the state government has started a monthly assistance scheme for eligible women heads of families. According to the scheme, the ruling DMK government will provide an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month from September 15, 2023.

“Rs 1,000 to women heads of families will be given to eligible beneficiaries from September 15. Rs 7,000 crores allocated for this,” Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan informed.

Bihar migrant workers row

The rumours of migrant workers from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu created a huge ruckus in the southern state after the Opposition parties started slamming the ruling DMK creating an atmosphere of hatred in the state. Amid rumours of attack on migrant workers, the Tamil Nadu police on March 7 arrested a man named Manoj Yadav in Chennai after he was accused of creating a fake video showcasing that the migrant workers were attacked by locals.

Recently, YouTuber Manish Kashyap, from Bihar, was arrested on March 18, for making fake videos of brutality against Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. This was the third arrest in the case.