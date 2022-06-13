EPS Calls For Probe By HC Judges After Reports Of Alleged Custodial Death In Chennai

On Sunday, a history-sheeter died allegedly in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. This is the second such custodial death incident in Chennai in less than two months. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami urged a probe by HC judges.

According to sources, a history-sheeter Rajasekar was taken into custody by Kodungaiyur Police from Manali on Saturday in connection with an investigation. Kodungaiyur Police claimed that Rajasekar complained of feeling unwell and of dizziness and was taken to a private hospital. However, the hospital asked the police to take him to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to sources, the history-sheeter was being allegedly interrogated on Sunday evening when he said he felt dizzy. Soon after, his body was sent for a post-mortem to the Government Stanley Hospital. For further investigation, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Edappadi K Palaniswami requests probe by HC judges

On the other hand, reacting to the alleged custodial death, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami requested High Court judges to come forward to take lawful actions on custodial deaths which happened during Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

“In Tamil Nadu, another lockup death has occurred. In the DMK government lockup death has become a constant issue and there are no actions to stop lockup death. We request High Court judges to come forward to take lawful actions on custodial deaths which happened during Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government,” Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted.

இவ்வாட்சியில் லாக்-அப் மரணங்களை தடுக்கவோ, காவல்துறையை கட்டுப்பாட்டில் வைத்திருக்கவோ முடியாது என்பதை இச்சம்பவங்கள் நிரூபித்துவிட்ட நிலையில், உயர்நீதிமன்ற நீதிபதி தலைமையில் விடியாஅரசில் நடந்த லாக்கப் மரணங்கள் குறித்து சட்டப்படி விசாரணை நடத்தி நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வலியுறுத்துகிறேன்.2/2 — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) June 12, 2022

Edappadi K Palaniswami further said, “Another lockup death! Shocked to hear about the death of Rajasekhar who was detained by Kodungaiyur Police for interrogation. No action has been taken against lockup death which has turned into a continuous chapter in this regime.”

மீண்டும் ஒரு லாக்-அப் மரணம், சென்னை கொடுங்கையூரில் விசாரணைக்காக அழைத்து செல்லப்பட்ட திரு.ராஜசேகர் என்பவர் காவல்நிலையத்தில் மரணமடைந்த சம்பவம் அதிர்ச்சியை தருகிறது.இந்த ஆட்சியில் லாக்-அப் மரணங்கள் தொடர்கதையாகி வருவதை நாங்கள் பலமுறை சுட்டிக்காட்டியும் எந்த நடவடிக்கையும் இல்லை,1/2 — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) June 12, 2022

Notably, there were many pending cases against Rajasekar which included eight cases in Cholavaram Police station, two cases in Vyasarpadi Police station, three cases in MKB Nagar Police station, two cases in Manali Police station, four cases in Tank Factory Police station, and four cases in Thirunindravur Police station.

Earlier this April, a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh, who was arrested for alleged possession of drugs was reported "dead" the next day. Days after, Vignesh's brother alleged that the police attempted to bribe the family with Rs 1 lakh to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not even allow them to see the body after the autopsy.