Supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK broke out in jubilation as the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 23 rejected a plea by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam challenging the Madras High Court judgment that had reinstated his competitor as the party’s only head.

"All party workers are happy due to today's verdict. Tomorrow is the 75th birthday of Amma (Jayalalithaa) her blessings have been showered on us. Except for O Paneerselvam, Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran, all leaders are welcomed to AIADMK," said D Jayakumar from AIADMK's, Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction.

The Supreme Court had upheld a decision of the Madras High Court following a review of several cases involving amendments to the party bylaws during a contentious general council meeting in July. The top court denied the petitions filed by M Panneerselvam.

The ruling followed a series of arguments pertaining to the political conflict between the two AIADMK factions, led by EPS and OPS respectively.

The party' frozen two-leaf insignia

Notably, after Jayalalithaa's passing in 2016, the party had broken into three factions: OPS, EPS, and TTV Dhinakaran.

Following the conflict, the two-leaf insignia of the party remained frozen for a while as each of the three groups fought for control of the organization.

Eventually, in August 2017, it was put back under dual leadership following the merger of OPS-EPS. OPS and EPS were chosen by a single vote at the general council meeting in December 2017 to serve as the party's coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively.

Since then, the primary opposition party in Tamil Nadu has been run by two people. Five years later, however, the OPS-EPS factions were once more at odds over the question of a single leadership, with EPS asserting that the majority of the GC and Executive council members had been calling for a single leadership for the party.

The AIADMK General Council meeting, the party's highest decision-making body, was subsequently called by EPS on July 11 without OPS's permission. OPS was the party's Co-coordinator.

EPS-the interim general secretary

At the meeting on July 11, EPS was chosen to serve as the interim general secretary of the party, which resulted in the expulsion of OPS and his adherents.

Both groups' supporters battled outside the party's Chennai headquarters on the same day. The state's Revenue Divisional Officer thereafter took control of the headquarters. After legal disputes, the Madras High Court approved EPS's promotion to the position of interim general secretary of the party and gave him control of the party headquarters.

Following this, OPS filed an appeal with the Supreme Court disputing the Madras HC division bench judgement setting aside the single-judge order invalidating K Palanisamy's election as the AIADMK general secretary and the decisions made during the July 11 GC meeting.