'EPS Has No Right To Oust Me From AIADMK': Panneerselvam On Expulsion From Party

Moments after being ousted from the AIADMK at the party's General Council meeting, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday stated that he was elected as coordinator by 1.5 crore cadres. Neither Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) nor another leader had the right to expel him, he added. Terming his expulsion as invalid, OPS stated that the General Council doesn't have the right to remove him, adding that he will now approach the courts. This came after Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK on Monday.

"General Council expelling me isn't valid. We will take legal action according to the law as they don't have the right to remove me. I have been elected (as party coordinator) by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per law, we will challenge it in court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice," OPS said, ANI.

AIADMK strips OPS from Party's primary membership; issues 16 resolutions

On Monday, AIADMK quashed the dual leadership structure and EPS officially took over the party in its General Council Meeting on Monday. A total of 16 resolutions were passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting at the party's office in Vanagaram, Chennai, amidst much opposition from OPS.

Notably, the Madras High Court gave a green signal for AIADMK General Council Meeting to be held today while rejecting a plea by O Panneerselvam to stall the meeting which proposed to revive the Interim General Secretary post and abolish the coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts.

Earlier in the day, supporters of OPS and EPS clashed in Chennai and burned down posters and banners. Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside the party headquarters in Chennai as Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions clashed violently. EPS and OPS factions pelted stones at each other outside the AIADMK party office in Chennai with many sustaining injuries in the clash. Both the groups carried AIADMK flags, and clashed violently, with some persons punching and kicking each other, while others hurling stones and some men damaging vehicles parked nearby. Some people were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors despite high security.

(Image: PTI)