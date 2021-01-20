EPS Hits Back At Stalin For 'how Did He Become CM' Jibe, Draws Parallel With Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami slammed Opposition leader MK Stalin for his remarks on how the former became the CM of the state and pointed fingers at the DMK supremo for entering politics via a shortcut. Responding to MK Stalin's jibe on not being directly elected as CM, EPS pointed out that the DMK chief needed to understand the system in place which allowed the MLAs of the party in the majority to choose the CM. Further, EPS hit out at Stalin for alleging that the AIADMK was broken and calling for the regime to be overthrown while DMK sought votes on the ground by attempting to incite anti-AIADMK feelings among the people of the state.

Speaking at a rally in Sriperambudur, TN CM EPS noted that his accession to the CM seat was similar to that of Stalin's father and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi. Recalling how Karunanidhi first came to power as CM after CN Annadurai's death (Anna), EPS said that the DMK stalwart had manoeuvred his way into becoming the CM of the state and that he wasn't chosen directly. EPS further claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu wanted Anna to become the CM and not Karunanidhi as the latter went on to become the head of the state. EPS noted that he had taken over as Tamil Nadu's CM just as Karunanidhi had done so after Annadurai's demise - indicating that it was his party MLAs who chose him as the CM.

Stalin taunts EPS over his Delhi visit

Taunting Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami for his visit to Delhi in to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK supremo MK Stalin has asked if EPS is afraid of Sasikala's release. Questioning the timing of the Delhi visit, Stalin took to Twitter and said that there are a lot of problems in the state, like NEET examinations and farmers issue, but what was the real reason for EPS' Delhi visit, he asked. He also asked if EPS is seeking help from Prime Minister's office and the Home Minister before Sasikala is out of jail? Former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala is all set to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

