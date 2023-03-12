EPS Jibes At Stalin, Says DMK’s Plan To Destroy AIADMK’s ‘B Team’ OPS Is Futile

AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and claimed that the DMK's intentions to obliterate the faction led by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam will be futile.

At former chief minister Jayalalithaa's 75th birthday celebration in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, the leader of AIADMK, said, "If Stalin plans to do something with the AIADMK B-team, O Panneerselvam's faction, I warn that the DMK will be in a state of non-existence in the future."

Addressing a public meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami said, "Stalin refused to give permission for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's birthday public meeting in Sivaganga today. When I was the chief minister, anyone who asked for permission to hold a protest or public meeting was given permission democratically."

"But today, under DMK rule, the Commission Correction Collection is taking place every day. Crimes like murder, robbery, and sexual assault are taking place in Tamil Nadu every day. An incompetent chief minister and a puppet chief minister are ruling Tamil Nadu," he added.

Palaniswami continued by describing the DMK's administration in the state and said that the party has garnered the biggest public hostility in the 22 months since assuming office.

Further talking about the Karunanidhi Pen statue, EPS said, "We're not saying don't put up the Karunanidhi Memorial Pen Statue. Why put up a pen idol at a cost of 81 crore rupees? A statue of this can be placed in the Karunanidhi Memorial Hall at a cost of Rs. 2 crore. Give the rest of the money to poor students."