EPS-OPS Feud Rages On: Over 100 Members Expelled Since AIADMK's General Council Meet

As the political tussle between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Paneerselvam (OPS) continue to rage on, both sides have now gone on a spree to "expel" each other's supporters from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. This took place after the July 11 General Council meeting during which EPS who was elected as the party’s interim general secretary expelled OPS, who in turn announced that he was expelling the former from the party.

Notably, Palaniswami who presently holds AIADMK's control has recently expelled 21 supporters of Paneerselvam from the party alleging "anti-party activities". So far, the former chief minister has sacked 39 OPS supporters ever since OPS was stripped as AIADMK’s coordinator and expelled from the party.

Reacting to it, OPS too adopted a similar approach and so far expelled 66 AIADMK members including EPS, Jeyakumar, Udhayakumar, and Munusamy. Speaking on the same, Palaniswami said, "General Council’s decision to expel me is not valid… We will take legal action according to the law. They don’t have the right to remove me."

AIADMK General Council meeting

Earlier on July 11, the crucial AIADMK General Council meeting took place during which a total of 16 resolutions were passed including the one which dissolved the dual leadership structure in the party by terminating the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator.

Notably, following the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS acting as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. Since then, the clamour for a single leader in the party has been growing louder.

In the meantime, a special resolution was also passed to sack OPS, JCD Prabhakar, Vaithilingam, and Manoj Pandian. Also, the post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote in fresh elections that are said to be held within four months.

Following the meeting, OPS wrote to the Election Commission urging it to not act upon the resolutions to bring changes in the by-laws of the party stating that the entire process was "illegal and unlawful" and without the authorisation of the coordinator and joint coordinator.

