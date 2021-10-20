EPS Rubbishes Sasikala's 'AIADMK Gen Secy' Title; Says 'Party Has No Relation With Her'

Retaliating to Sasikala's political stunts to re-enter AIADMK, ex-CM E Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday, dismissed her efforts to anoint herself as 'General Secretary'. Stating that AIADMK will not re-induct the expelled leader, EPS said that she had no relations to the party whatsoever. Furthermore, he said that AIADMK had filed police complaints against her usage of the AIADMK party flag. Incidentally, EPS was handpicked by Sasikala to be CM after O Panneerselvam resigned as CM, paving way for Sasikala.

EPS: 'Let her call herself whatever'

"Let her call herself whatever she wants. How is related to us? Already Supreme Court & Election Commission has favoured us, elections are over. What can she do? We have already complained against her. She has no relation with AIADMK," said EPS to reporters in Chennai.

On Tuesday, VK Sasikala wrote a letter to AIADMK cadres urging them to unite and fight to save Amma's legacy. The letter, which has been published in AIADMK's former mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, Sasikala urges all to 'stop the party from being poisoned'. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Sasikala writes, "Today is a good start, and tomorrow will be ours. We shall preserve the organization with the future path in mind by adhering to the people's ideas, the regime's perfection, and the journey of our Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalitha), who earned the hearts of the people. Let us gather together and remind the public that the sole goal we have is for the Tamil community to grow". The letter, which is titled 'From the desk of Puratchi thayar (Revolutionary mother)', has been signed by V.K Sasikala, AIADMK, General Secretary. AIADMK has refused to reinstate Sasikala and warned cadres of expulsion if found supporting her.

On Sunday, late CM J Jayalalitha's aide V.K Sasikala (Chinamma) challenged the EPS-OPS duo by unveiling a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day in which she is referred to as 'General Secretary'. Later, addressing supporters at MGR house, Ramapuram, she said that the party was made with cadres, otherwise it will be sidelined. Stating that all should come together to make AIADMK a success, she added that she stayed away from party during elections to ensure EPS-OPS victory.

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.