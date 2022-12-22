EPS Slaps OPS With Legal Notice For 'misuse Of AIADMK Logo' After Latter's Push To Reunite

After former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam hinted at uniting with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the latter sent a reply to OPS by sending a legal notice to ousted leader O Paneerselvam on misusing AIADMK party name, symbol, logo, and title. EPS camp has stated that OPS is terminated from the primary membership of the party and he continues to impersonate as party coordinator and misuses the party name and logo.

AIADMK led by EPS issues legal notice to OPS

The notice, issued by the legal wing of AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, said, "You (OPS) have no semblance of right to use the name of the AIADMK party, or its seal, or even the office address, for, the legal possession of the headquarters is with the interim general secretary of my client (Palaniswami), as held by the High Court and thereafter confirmed by the Supreme Court."

The notice stated that as an outsider to the AIADMK party, Paneerselvam has no right whatsoever to use the name of the party or portray and misrepresent it as its 'coordinator and treasurer'. The legal wing of EPS in the notice said, "My client states that your conduct of forging and fabricating the official seal of the headquarters and creating a letterhead are clearly acts of misrepresentation and forgery and thus you are liable to be punished in accordance with the law."

The notice further read that apart from the criminal nature of your (OPS) conduct, Paneerselvam has also deliberately and willfully acted in contravention of the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court that will also attract several civil and other consequences in law.

"You are hereby called upon to forthwith withdraw the illegal notice issued allegedly in the name of the headquarters of the AIADMK party and further desist from using the name or address or seal of the AIADMK party, failing which my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings at the appropriate forum and you will be mulcted with costs and consequences thereof", it added.

Here's the legal notice sent to OPS:

OPS hints at reuniting with EPS

Earlier this month, O Panneerselvam hinted at uniting with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He asserted that the party can only grow if AIADMK cadres reunite.

O Panneerselvam said, "We can live peacefully only after reuniting. Coming together is the only best option for AIADMK. Only if we reunite, can we grow the party together."

When asked about how he is planning to take the next step as EPS is moving forward with party matters and also will be participating in G20 all-party meet, speaking to Republic Media Network, OPS said, "According to us, only if we unite, we will be able to live peacefully."