In a big setback for AIADMK general secretary E Palaniswami, the Madras High Court ruled in favour of his arch-rival O Panneerselvam restoring the dual leadership in the party. OPS had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary. A bench of Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras HC also directed that a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council will be conducted. On July 29, an SC bench headed by CJI NV Ramana asked the High Court to decide the matter afresh in three weeks.

AIADMK leadership tussle

The leadership struggle in AIADMK came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Ahead of AIADMK's General Council meeting scheduled for June 23, OPS moved the Madras HC expressing apprehension that the party Joint Coordinator and his supporters planned to unilaterally introduce an agenda to restore the General Secretary's post. While refusing to stop the meeting from going ahead, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan ordered that no decision can be taken on any other matter than the 23 items mentioned in the draft resolution.

However, the joy of the OPS camp was shortlived. On July 6, the Supreme Court stayed the aforesaid order of the Madras HC preventing AIADMK's General Council from amending party bye-laws to enable unitary leadership. Observing that it cannot interfere with the internal functioning of a political party, it also refused to stay the AIADMK General Council meeting. Meanwhile, OPS moved the Madras HC once again in a last-ditch attempt to stop this meeting from taking place. While dismissing his suit, Justice Ramasamy held that the meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law.

On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. A long-time member of AIADMK, EPS was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016, and 2021 and also served a year-long stint in the Lok Sabha. Besides being the CM of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, he has served the party in various capacities including that of Headquarters Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Propaganda Secretary. After the HC verdict today, OPS has been reinstated as the AIADMK Coordinator while EPS will be the Joint Coordinator.