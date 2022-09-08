EPS To Visit AIADMK HQ 2 Months After Revenue Officials Sealed Office In Wake Of Violence

Amid the ongoing power tussle in the State, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is all set to visit the party headquarters in Royapettah on Thursday. He will be accompanied by many senior party leaders and district secretaries.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it has been stated that Palaniswami will visit the party office around 10 am and further garland the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. In addition to that, an appeal has been also made to headquarters secretaries, party legislators, MPs, MLAs, former ministers, and other functionaries to participate in the event.

Notably, this is the first time in the past few months that the former Tamil Nadu CM will be visiting the AIADMK headquarters after it was sealed due to violence and vandalism allegedly by the OPS faction on July 11. It was the same day when the party's general council meeting was held.

Palaniswami was slated to visit the office after the meeting but cancelled it later after the violence. Notably, this visit comes after the Madras High Court gave its verdict in EPS' favour in its September 2 hearing.

AIADMK HQ vandalism case handed over to CB-CID

While the case of vandalism at the party headquarters has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), the investigation has already begun and teams of the agencies also reached the building to probe the surroundings.

The investigation has begun following the orders of the court after the AIADMK urged the DGP to transfer the case to CBI or any independent authority. In a representation submitted to the DGP, the party claimed 'inaction' on the part of the state police in the matter even after multiple complaints.

Image: PTI