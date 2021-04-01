Eshwarappa Letter Row: Congress Demands Removal Of CM For Fair Probe In 'operation Lotus'

After senior minister, K S Eshwarappa made some serious allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had been at the receiving end of criticisms of a lot of leaders in the opposition, and the recent one is from Congress minister Rajeev Shukla. Expressing hope for a transparent probe, he demanded the resignation or removal of Yediyurappa and the formation of a new government that can order probe in what he described as 'operation lotus'.

"A transparent probe can only take place if Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tenders his resignation or he's sacked. BJP should solicit CM's resignation & new govt should order a fair probe in 'operation lotus' or whatever it is called," he said.

This demand comes after the Karnataka High Court granted permission for investigation against Yediyurappa.

Siddaramaiah Urges Governor To Intervene, Impose President's Rule

Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, describing the entire episode as 'evidence of the collapsing administration' in the State, also requested the governor Vajubhai Vala to intervene, dismiss the government and recommend President' rule.

The allegations made by senior minister Shri. @ikseshwarappa are of serious nature. Hon. Governor should intervene, dismiss the govt & recommend for President's rule.



1/10 pic.twitter.com/AnJDppcqDk — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 1, 2021

Sharing the five-page letter written by Eshwarappa on his official Twitter handle, Siddaramaiah asserted," The allegations made by senior minister K S Eshwarappa are of serious nature. The Governor should intervene, dismiss the govt & recommend for President's rule."

"Eshwarappa has provided evidence of BJP's corruption, nepotism & irregularities," he said while highlighting that he and his parties had been sceptical about the functioning of the Yediyurappa government since day one and now even the members of the saffron party are repeating the same. He, however, congratulated the leader for 'once doing a job' and went on to say, "He has shown that State's interest is more important than his political interest. I appreciate him for that."

He also took the opportunity to call out the BJP and asserted that corruption and not COVID was the reason behind the government's bankruptcy. "This clearly indicates that while few powerful people within BJP are getting rich, people of Karnataka are becoming poor," he stated. Reminiscing the time when BJP had given his government the tag of a '10 percent Sarkar', he added," Now that your own party minister has given the corruption report of your own party to you, give your rating about the govt so that people can make an informed decision in the coming elections."

Turmoil hits the Yediyurappa government

on March 31, Wednesday Eshwarappa, who serves as the Rural Development Minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet, met governer Vala and submitted a five-page letter in which he accused CM BS Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet'. Divulging that Yediyurappa sanctioned Rs 774 crores under his department - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, without his approval, he asserted that it was a violation of the Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, and also against the 'established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the state'.