Eshwarappa Rules Out Yediyurappa's Resignation After Complaint, Wants Rules To Be Followed

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa categorically stated that neither he nor CM Yediyurappa would resign even in 'DK Shivakumar's wildest dreams' as he responded to the Congress leader's demand. The KPCC president had sought the resignation of CM Yediyurappa or Eshwarappa's sacking after the latter complained to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing the CM of 'interfering in the affairs of the cabinet'. Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Friday, KS Eshwarappa stated that there was no 'personal issue' between him and CM Yediyurappa and that it was a violation of The Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules 1977.

Eshwarappa rules out personal differences with Yediyurappa

KS Eshwarappa claimed that CM Yediyurappa had ordered to allot Rs 65 crores to a gram panchayat and had written to the principal secretary asking him to release the funds and inform the RDPR Minister subsequently. Following this, Eshwarappa said he confronted the principal secretary and cancelled the orders and said that we was of the opinion that rules and regulations should not be violated. Eshwarappa revealed that officers had admitted to have made the mistake of processing the payment without informing the Minister (himself).

"Yediyurappa & I grew up having food on the same plate. We were even business partners. We don't have any personal issues, rules and regulations should not be violated. DK Shivakumar has demanded my resignation and also of the Chief Minister's. Not even in the wildest dreams of him, we will resign", KS Eshwarappa said replying to DK Shivakumar's demand. He added, ''I am not rebel and loyal to the party. Few ministers who addressed the media on behalf of CM about me, later on they called me and told that what I have done is right and they were under compulsion to speak against me. They appreciated me and told me that they will support me.''

I met Governor Vajubhai Vala to take some advice. He was Finance Minister in Gujarat. Arun Singh might have said what I have done is wrong, but that is his opinion. I am not a postman, none of the ministers are postmen. Where can the CM divert the fund without informing the minister? asked Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa writes to Governor

Listing three such cabinet allocations pushed by the CM without Eshwarappa's assent, the cabinet minister explained that Rs 65 crores was sanctioned by the CM for Bangalore Urban Zilla panchayat inspite of the allocation being only Rs 1.17 crores - neglecting all other 29 districts. In other instances, the CM had sanctioned Rs 460 crores for civil works ad Rs 774 crores for similar works without Eshwarappa's sanction. The Shivamogga veteran states that all orders have been stayed by his department, but the CM's office is allegedly pressuring the principal secretary to issue the order. Eshwarappa adds that PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Arun Kumar, and BL Santosh - the top BJP leadership, have been apprised of this issue.

Congress demands CM Yediyurappa's resignation

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launched an attack on the ruling BJP government after sitting minister Eshwarappa accused CM BS Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his (BSY's) cabinet'. Eshwarappa, who was once Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, has drifted apart from him since the cabinet expansion. Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that Eshwarappa had exposed BJP's involvement in corruption, nepotism & irregularities and hailed the sitting minister for putting the affairs of the state above his political interest for the 'first time in his life'.

The Congress leader further remarked that the BJP should allow their ministers to express themselves more freely and claimed that the 'disease of corruption, nepotism & irregularities' had infected the whole Karnataka govt including the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj ministry. The former Karnataka CM noted that Eshwarappa had addressed his complaint to PM Modi and BJP party president JP Nadda along with Governor Vajubhai Vala and somewhat oxymoronically demanded BJP to respond and uphold 'internal democracy'. Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar demanded Yediyurappa's resignation after Eswarappa's complaint. noting that serious accusations had been levelled against him. Shivakumar asked Yediyurappa to resign or sack Eshwarappa 'if the allegations were not true'. Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar claimed that BJP had become a den of corruption.