Etela Rajender Visits Constituency Huzurabad After Leaving TRS, Receives A Grand Welcome

Eatala Rajendar, who was sacked from the post of Telangana Health Minister post and later he had resigned from MLA and the TRS party visited his constituency Huzurabad on Tuesday where he received a grand welcome. Before resigning from TRS and MLA post, Eatala had met BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi.

On June 4, Eatala Rajender had announced his resignation from TRS as well as the Assembly. This came just 4 days after he met BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter’s Delhi residence in the presence of state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy. Speculation is rife that the three-time Huzurabad MLA will join BJP very soon.

Land-grabbing allegations

Rajender played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement. While he served as the state's Finance Minister during KCR's first term as the Chief Minister, he was allocated the Health Ministry in 2019. The trouble ensued when some farmers in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district levelled land-grabbing allegations against the Minister. The Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender's family, has been accused of encroaching on 66 acres of assigned land.

Moreover, the Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited allegedly constructed huge poultry shed, platforms and structures without obtaining non-agriculture land conversion proceedings as per the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Conversion Act, 2006. This reportedly caused a huge loss to the exchequer. Subsequently, KCR ordered an inquiry into the allegations by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Vigilance DGP Poornachander Rao and sacked Rajender from the Cabinet on May 2. A day later, the state government formed a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations of land-grabbing charges.