Etela Rajender's Wife Slams Land Grabbing Allegations; Challenges Govt To Prove Claims

Etela Jamuna, wife of former Telangana health minister Etela Rajender, on Sunday countered the allegations of her husband encroaching the land of backward sections of society. Referring to the controversy surrounding Jamuna Hatcheries, Etela Jamuna said, "When my husband has fought for the well-being of the backward classes, why would he grab land from the same poor people?"

She said people of the state are laughing and worried about what the Telangana government is trying to prove against Etela Rajender and his family. “We do not hold any land apart from what we have bought. I challenge the government to prove the contrary,” Jamuna said.

"Even during a Covid pandem0ic, the government is trying to put the blame of land grabbing on a health minister who worked for the welfare of the people of Telangana," she added.

Etela Jamuna attacks KCR government

Rajender’s wife also slammed a newspaper alleging that her husband grabbed 1,530 acres of land in Devarayamjal without checking facts. She said, in 2007 when the Beverage Corporation requested for a godown, and her family constructed one for them. The present government is trying to vacate the godown in order to stop the income that we receive from the godown, she alleged.

"The government has fallen to such depths that I don't have words to describe it. We are capable of earning our living. Even if we lose everything we can work hard and can rebuild everything that we have lost and we are not afraid of all these atrocities happening a0gainst us. We have not committed any sin... Plans are being made from the Pragati Bhawan to create trouble for Etela Rajender," Etela Jamuna said.

She added that the people of Telangana will give a befitting reply to the government at the proper time for betraying Etela Rajender "even after calling him a brother". She also questioned the presence of police in her presence.

Etela Rajender was sacked from his position as health minister after news reports alleging his involvement in land grabbing surfaced in Telangana.

