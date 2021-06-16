'Even Aristotle & Aryabhatta Would Bow Down To Rahul Gandhi': Harsh Vardhan's Dig At Cong

Hitting out at Congress' constant criticism aimed at the increased gap between two COVISHIELD doses, the Centre on Thursday, clarified that the decision was taken after deliberations based on scientific evidence in a transparent manner. Shunning reports suggesting that the decision was taken without the confidence of experts, the Centre pointed out that the efficacy differed from 65% - 88% when the gap between two doses was increased. Reiterating the same, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who on Thursday, shared an unnamed and unverified report claiming that Centre's panel had not agreed to increase the gap between COVISHIELD doses.

Highlighting that the decision was based on scientific evidence, Dr Harsh Vardhan sarcastically quipped that even scholars like Aryabhatta and Aristotle would 'bow down' in front of Congress' prince. The Union Minister also asserted that the 'agenda of spreading confusion' on the vaccine will no longer work.

The BJP and Congress have also been at loggerheads over the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the Centre's immunization drive. The Congress, has time and again, raised questions over the efficacy of COVAXIN and the data published by the Hyderabad-based pharma firm. The Opposition party had raised questions over the permission granted to COVAXIN for restricted use until data of phase 3 clinical trials was published. The Opposition was eventually left in tatters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi shunned all doubts surrounding the Indian-made vaccine by being administered with COVAXIN.

COVISHIELD decision based on scientific data

Almost after a month of increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr. N K Arora, on Wednesday said that decision was taken 'on scientific evidence in a transparent manner'. Explaining the decision further, Dr. Arora added that the efficiency differed from 65% - 88%. According to the NTAGI official, increased intervals of vaccines also showed better results.

"In the last week of April, 2021 the data released by Public Health England, United Kingdom’s executive agency of the Department of Health, showed that vaccine efficacy varied between 65% - 88% when interval is 12 weeks. This was the basis on which they overcame their epidemic outbreak due to the Alpha variant. The UK was able to come out of it because the interval they kept was 12 weeks. We also thought that this is a good idea, since there are fundamental scientific reasons to show that when interval is increased, adenovector vaccines give better response. Hence the decision was taken on May 13, to increase the interval to 12 - 16 weeks,” Dr. Arora was quoted.