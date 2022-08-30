Even As AAP Boasts About Education Revolution, LG Gives Reality Check About Govt Schools

Even as AAP claims to have brought about a revolution in education in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena gave a reality check about government schools. In a letter addressed to the Delhi Chief Secretary on August 29, he expressed concern about the decline in enrollment in government schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the high level of investment made by the ruling dispensation in improving school infrastructure, teaching and learning processes. In this regard, he sought an explanation for this anomaly in the "larger public interest".

Here are the aspects highlighted by the LG:

The state government increased the expenditure on school education from Rs.6145.03 crore in 2014-15 to Rs.11,081.09 crore in 2019-20

As a result, the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the AAP government increased from Rs.42,806 in 2014-15 to Rs.66,593 in 2019-20.

However, the enrollment in Delhi government schools declined from 15.42 lakh in 2014-15 to 15.19 lakh in 2019-20

From 2016-17 to 2019-20, the percentage of attendance in government schools was in the range of 55-61%

This implies that nearly 6 lakh children were not attending school regularly

AAP-LG faceoff

AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads since the CBI conducted raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam. Earlier on Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party trained its guns on Delhi LG VK Saxena by accusing him of being involved in a 'khadi scam'. The wrongdoing allegedly took place when after demonetisation in 2016 when Saxena was Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that black money was laundered back then at the behest of the then KVIC chairman.

Atishi claimed, "When the country was waiting in lines to withdraw its money from banks following the demonetisation exercise, then-KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena was busy converting black money into white. KVIC cashiers have claimed that they were forced into converting old currencies amounting to Rs 22 lakh. There are over 7,000 such branches across the country, which means there was a scam of Rs 1,400 crore. Why is there no inquiry about this?"

Moreover, AAP MLAs sat on an overnight dharna on the Delhi Assembly premises in protest against the LG. Atishi also sought an appointment with CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal regarding the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Saxena. On the other hand, BJP legislators also started a night-long sit-in demanding the sacking of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet.