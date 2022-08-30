Even As AAP Boasts About Education Revolution, LG Gives Reality Check About Govt Schools

Quick links:
Even as AAP claims to have brought about a revolution in education in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena gave a reality check about government schools. In a letter addressed to the Delhi Chief Secretary on August 29, he expressed concern about the decline in enrollment in government schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the high level of investment made by the ruling dispensation in improving school infrastructure, teaching and learning processes. In this regard, he sought an explanation for this anomaly in the "larger public interest".
AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads since the CBI conducted raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam. Earlier on Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party trained its guns on Delhi LG VK Saxena by accusing him of being involved in a 'khadi scam'. The wrongdoing allegedly took place when after demonetisation in 2016 when Saxena was Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that black money was laundered back then at the behest of the then KVIC chairman.
Atishi claimed, "When the country was waiting in lines to withdraw its money from banks following the demonetisation exercise, then-KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena was busy converting black money into white. KVIC cashiers have claimed that they were forced into converting old currencies amounting to Rs 22 lakh. There are over 7,000 such branches across the country, which means there was a scam of Rs 1,400 crore. Why is there no inquiry about this?"
Moreover, AAP MLAs sat on an overnight dharna on the Delhi Assembly premises in protest against the LG. Atishi also sought an appointment with CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal regarding the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Saxena. On the other hand, BJP legislators also started a night-long sit-in demanding the sacking of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet.