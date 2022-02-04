Even As Channi's Nephew Admits Crime, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Calls Arrest 'abuse Of Power'

Post the arrest of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Centre of abusing the central agencies to clamp down on the opposition parties. Asserting that the misuse of the probing agencies shall be ceased, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added that the BJP government is misusing central agencies for their political vendetta.

The Congress leader's remarks came a day after the arrest of the Punjab CM’s nephew, Bhupendra Singh Honey by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in illegal sand mining.

While campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said, "I've said that agencies are being misused. The government is using them to threaten people, to put pressure on opposition leaders. This should not be allowed.”

CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey admits his crime to ED

Post Channi’s nephew’s arrest in the wee hours on Thursday, ED officials conducted an intense interrogation with him in the multi-crore illegal sand mining case on Friday. Republic Media Network has learnt that Bhupinder Honey had explicitly admitted his involvement in illegal activities, including money laundering, sand mining and clearance of mining files and transfer of officials.

Bhupinder Singh Honey’s pre-poll arrest is a matter of deep concern for the ruling Congress regime in the state as the recent incidents can put the party’s winning chances in jeopardy.

ED seized over Rs 8 Cr from Channi’s nephew

Earlier, during ED’s search at his premises, Honey had reportedly admitted that all cash that was seized from his custody belonged to him. The ED had clutched over Rs 8 crore in cash from properties linked to CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew.

From his residential premises at Ludhiana, ED found over Rs. 4.09 crore in cash, and around Rs 1.99 crore from his accomplice -Sandeep Kumar’s premises at Ludhiana. ED also found over Rs 3.89 crore from the Homeland House Premises of Honey at Mohali. As per sources, a part of the money that was seized from his residence was received for transfer postings in Punjab. The ED also suspects that around Rs 3 crore was received for transfer postings.

Image: Republic World, PTI