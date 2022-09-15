Even As JDS Opposes 'Hindi Diwas', Deve Gowda's 1996 Speech Comes Back To Haunt Party

Even as JDS opposed the 'Hindi Diwas' celebrations in Karnataka, an old speech by party supremo and ex-PM HD Deve Gowda came back to haunt it. Taking to Twitter, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi shared a speech made by Gowda during an election rally in Lucknow on October 5, 1996. Speaking a few words in Hindi at the outset, he promised the nation to make an extempore speech in the language within the next three months. Gowda, who was the Prime Minister back then, also described Hindi as a "national language" and praised it.

In a 1996 speech, HD Deve Gowda remarked, "I made a promise to learn Hindi in three months. I made a speech at the Red Fort on 15th August. But that speech was a written speech. Here also, I have got a written speech to address you. I don't want to use written speech. Hindi is my national language. It is my own language. I would like to assure the people of the nation that in the next three months, I want to make an extempore speech not a written speech to be read out in a public meeting. This is my firm determination. I will like to assure you first. That's why I spoke the first few words in Hindi."

JDS leaders stage protest

On Tuesday, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy wrote to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, requesting him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 as it would be disrespectful to Kannadigas. Maintaining that taxpayers' money shouldn't be used for celebrating 'Hindi Diwas', he contended that celebrating one particular language is an injustice as India is a country of diverse social and cultural practices. After the state government refused to heed his demand, he and other legislators protested in front of the Gandhi statue on the premises of the Legislative Assembly a day earlier.

Speaking to the media, HD Deve Gowda's son said, "The government is trying to impose Hindi on Kannada people. Kannada is our regional language just like Gujarati in Gujarat and Haryanvi in Haryana. There is a lot of history regarding regional languages. We condemn it and do not give our support for the celebrations of Hindi Diwas."

"Taxpayers' money is being used for the celebrations and we are not appreciating this. There are a lot of issues in the states and instead of focussing on other important issues, the government is focussing on the imposition of Hindi as a language," he added. Meanwhile, Bommai announced that the government would present a bill to make Kannada mandatory in the Assembly.