Even As Rajasthan Simmers, Congress Rushes To Defend Rahul Gandhi's Party Video

In a major development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been spotted at a nightclub abroad amid rising tensions in Rajasthan. As the state simmers, Congress has now defended Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video from Nepal and said that he was in the country to attend a wedding ceremony. Slamming the BJP’s accusations of Rahul partying amid violent clashes in Rajasthan, Congress stated that Rahul didn’t go to Pakistan.

As the controversy over Rahul’s nightclub visit grows, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday held a press briefing to defend the party leader. Defending Rahul’s visit, he said that the leader was in Nepal for a friend’s wedding. “Rahul Gandhi went to Nepal to attend a friend's wedding ceremony. It's not a crime to participate in family events,” he said.

“Rahul did not go to Pakistan as an uninvited guest like PM Modi,” Surjewala said taking an apparent dig at the PM and the BJP. He also took a dig at RSS and said that the organisation could disagree with ‘having a family’. Meanwhile, reacting to the Rahul Gandhi viral video Congress leader Alka Lamba also defended her party leader and warned the accusing parties of ‘snooping’ into the personal lives of people.

“Always remember one thing, If today you will snoop in some personal life, or show interest, comment on it, tomorrow your turn may also come, then do not panic, it is that mud, from which it is better to stay away. Everyone has the right to live his life. The youth of India understand this,” Lamba tweeted. This came after the BJP launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and called him a ‘part-time politician and a tourist’ after he was found partying as violent clashes were underway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Rahul Gandhi party video raises criticism

Hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub in Kathmandu. It is pertinent to note that Gandhi had gone abroad even as Congress was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party. His absence from India has drawn ire as fresh violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

देश में संकट छाया है, मगर साहेब को विदेश भाया है! — Congress (@INCIndia) May 2, 2022

