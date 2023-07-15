'Even Bengal Violence Couldn't Stop Us': Amit Shah On BJP's Performance In Panchayat Polls

Days after the violence-hit Panchayat polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance and said the extreme situations in the state also could not stop the saffron party from giving a phenomenal performance.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in Panchayat Election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people.''

He added, "This shows that the people's affection lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji-led BJP, and will surely lead the party to meteoric heights in Lok Sabha and assembly polls.''

Expressing gratitude to the people of West Bengal, Shah congratulated state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and party workers.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the people of West Bengal and many Congratulations to Shri Sukanta Majumdar, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and the Karyakartas who stood firm with the party despite mercilessly adverse circumstances," he added.

The Panchayat polls in West Bengal were conducted on July 8 and the counting of the votes for 63,229 - Gram Panchayat seats took place on July 11.

Panchayat polls trends

TMC emerged victorious with 28,985 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7,764 seats and Congress secured 2,022 seats so far. TMC was leading on 1,540 panchayat seats while BJP leading on 417, as per State Election Commission (SEC).

The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) has won 2,409 seats and is leading in 260 seats. Other parties won 725 seats and leading on 23 seats, while independents which included TMC rebels won 1,656 seats are maintaining a lead in 104 seats.

The polls were conducted under tight security with about 5.67 crore voters taking part and deciding the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates fighting for 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal.

Violence in Bengal

The election day witnessed widespread violence, looting of ballots papers, and rigging. Also, there were several reports of booth capturing, breaking of ballot boxes, and assault of various officers from several districts such as Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, and Nadia.

There were some reports of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different places.

Following major protests and a slew of killings, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday evening ordered repolling in 696 booths in 19 districts of West Bengal on July 10. An official said the SEC went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order.