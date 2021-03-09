Even BJP Wants: Bagga Sarcastically Backs Youth Congress On Making Rahul Gandhi INC Chief

In the latest development, the national executive of the Indian Youth Congress had passed a resolution on Monday demanding Rahul Gandhi to be named as the party's president. The Youth Congress' resolution comes amid challenges issued to the present Congress leadership under the Gandhis, with several party leaders seeking fresh elections. Citing 'the prevailing situation in India', the Youth Congress nonetheless backed Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party once again.

Further, Youth Congress claimed that the party will be strengthened if the ex-Congress chief was appointed president and that the appointment would energize party workers. Rahul Gandhi met Youth Congress workers on Monday and urged them to wage a non-violent battle against 'RSS mentality' in order to 'protect India's diversity'. The Youth Congress' resolution has, however, received a sharp response from BJP Delhi leader Tajinder Bagga.

Bagga brushes off Youth Congress' pitch for Rahul

Taking to Twitter, Bagga sarcastically remarked that all the various wings of not just the Congress but also the BJP would be willing to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president again. Bagga's reference is clearly to the Congress party's dismal electoral run over the last few years which have seen its strength reduced to a historic low, the 2018 successes in Karnataka, MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan long-forgotten in light of a resounding defeat in the 2019 polls and continued decline since then.

Youth BJP, Old BJP, Kid BJP, Women BJP, All BJP ready to pass resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Congress Chief https://t.co/xud0phnUmR — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 8, 2021

G-23 leaders rally in Jammu

In a display of defiance against the Gandhis, some of the '23 dissenters' rallied in Jammu in February, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. With J&K's only Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad retiring, his colleagues - Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will 'strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. The 'G-23' leaders are on a 3-day visit in Jammu to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings. The party has set a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

Leading the charge, Azad lamented the loss of Jammu-Kashmir's statehood saying, "In the last 5-6 yrs, all these friends did not speak any less than me in the Parliament over J&K, its unemployment, stripping off of statehood, finishing off industries & education, implementation of GST. Be it Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh, we respect all religions, people & castes. We equally respect everyone, that is our strength and we will continue with this".

Rift within Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

