PM Modi’s Major Comeback At I.N.D.I.A Parties Has Mujahideen, British Raj And PFI Counter

Flaying the opposition for naming its alliance as I.N.D.I.A, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday merely adding the name "India" doesn't make it so, sources said. During the BJP Parliamentary party meeting held earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that even the British East India Company had used "India" in its name, and the name of the Indian Mujahideen also includes "India", the sources added.

The PM further said the opposition in the ongoing monsoon session is completely directionless and also said that he hasn’t seen such a clueless opposition. In today's meeting, I.N.D.I.A parties discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against govt, informed sources to ANI.

Government agrees to discuss Manipur issue under rule 267

Amid the uproar in the parliament over the issue of violence in Manipur the government agreed to hold a discussion on the same under rule 267. Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manoj Jha, Syed Naseer Hussain, Tiruchi Siva, Imran Pratapgadhi and Rajiv Shukla gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded discussion on ongoing violence in Manipur.

Government ready for discussion on violence against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament, said that the government is ready for a discussion in the parliament on the Manipur issue, "The govt is ready for discussion on the 177 notices of the atrocities against women and children in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. All over the country, if there is a crime against women, the Govt is ready for discussion. We should have discussions on these issues"

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, said "We are proud of our PM. We are coming back to power in 2024. PM Modi has given a statement that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national. Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true"

"It has been 90 days that Manipur has been reeling under violence but PM is not ready to answer. PM Modi is busy in world tours, changing clothes 3 times a day, visiting forests and Cheetahs. Why can’t he visit parliament?," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining session.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The opposition and the Congress do not want to discuss (Manipur issue). They create a ruckus and are not interested in running the Parliament."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey termed the opposition as ‘urban naxalites’ and said they have added I.N.D.I.A to their name to ligitimise themselves, "Indian National Congress was founded by AO Hume, a foreign national. Mujahideen call themselves Indian Mujahideen. PFI also calls itself 'Popular Front of India'. It has become fashionable to add India to the name. They (opposition parties) are urban Naxalites and are adding India to legitimize themselves."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, commenting on the proceedings of the BJP Parliamentary party meeting held today, said, "In the meeting PM Modi said that behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years...It is a matter of pride for us that the world is trusting us. He also said that we will be the third largest economy during our third term."