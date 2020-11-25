'Even If Donald Trump Campaigns For BJP, TRS Would Still Emerge Victorious In GHMC': KTR

Massive war of words between the political parties emerged between BJP and TRS, with just a few days left for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Hitting out at the BJP, TRS working president and minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao stated that this is a local body election and the BJP might also call US President Donald Trump to campaign for because 'they will need him'.

"On the other hand, we do not need anyone coming in from Delhi. As Mr Modi says Vocal for Local and so the local party here is TRS and therefore people know about the designs of BJP. I am very confident that even if Donald Trump comes here for campaigning, it will be TRS how would again win," KTR Rao said while speaking to Republic TV.

Earlier, on Tuesday Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in Hyderabad stated that every single infiltrator and every single illegal person in the country will be removed out and every single Rohingyas that Owasis tries to protect will also be removed.

"I see it as absolute non-sense and the very fact is because that they are confessing that they are infiltration, shame on them because its their Home Minister, their Defence Minister so under who's nose all these infiltrations must have happened if what they say is accurate. For the last 6 years, as far as I know, it is the NDA govt that is running the country and if infiltration has happened its right under their nose, shame on their defence Minister n home Minister. Let me remind them of local body elections it, not the Hyderabad that gets to decide any thing, they should have that common sense. Who is stopping them from taking out these infiltrators now, in fact, Aadhar cards and election indents cards are given by govt of India. Its a slap on to their face", said KTR.

When questioned about the alliance between the TRS and AIMIM, KTR said this Party BJP hates India Muslims so much that they would go to any extent to paint the picture what they want the world to see. He said that TRS has never made an alliance with MIM in any election.

The TRS working president said that, "Mr Kishan Reddy and others should be aware that there is something called finance Commission under which certain amount is released every year to the states. Well, when Karnataka floods happened centre immediately released amount, in Gujarat Prime Minister himself flies down to Gujarat to review the situation but were as in the state of Telangana it complete step-motherly treatment, no response to the letters sent."

Speaking further, KTR stated that BJP, unfortunately, feels that they are ruling in a certain state and not other, looks like Mr Moid acts as PM of Gujarat and no other state.

READ | Smriti Irani Says 'unholy' KCR-Owaisi duo Support illegal Immigrants & Not Average Indians

READ | TRS Manifesto Useless; Copy-pasted From 2016 As KCR Did No Work: BJP Before GHMC Polls

Image Credits: KTR Rao Facebook