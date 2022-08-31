'Even Lord Krishna Met Duryodhan': BJP Downplays PM Modi-Naidu Meet, Rules Out TDP Tie-up

Amid speculation that TDP is set to return to the NDA fold soon, BJP categorically ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Andhra Pradesh-based party. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, BJP's AP co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar contended that TDP leaders were deliberately floating rumours about the re-alignment with the saffron party. He also downplayed PM Modi's interaction with Chandrababu Naidu at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee meeting. Referring to the Mahabharata, he recalled that Lord Krishna too met Duryodhan but didn't join hands.

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar remarked, "The news is false and baseless. The alliance is decided by the Central Parliamentary Board. No meeting has happened. How can we consider this news true? There is no scope for this. TDP leaders are experts in mind games. There was a function pertaining to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Delhi. Our PM's stance has been that all parties should come together keeping aside party politics in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for the sake of the country. In that meeting, he met Farooq Abdullah and Chandrababu Naidu."

"Jagan Mohan Reddy repeatedly goes there from Andhra Pradesh and gifts him an idol of Venkateswara Swamy every time. Every time, the size of that idol increases. This does not mean that we are forming an alliance with them. Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a constitutional post. The PM gives time to everyone for a meeting. Even Lord Krishna had given time to Duryodhan for a meeting. That does not mean that they had an alliance. We should not look at such meetings from a political angle," he added. Moreover, he asserted that BJP considered both YSRCP and TDP a symbol of nepotism and corruption.

Political scenario in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that BJP is looking forward to joining hands with TDP as it has a significant vote share in both Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana. A pre-poll ally of the saffron party in 2014, the Chandrababu Naidu-led party returned to power in Andhra Pradesh. However, it had a bitter parting of ways with the BJP on March 16, 2018 over its demand for special category status for AP. The rift between the two sides escalated further after TDP moved the no-confidence motion against the Union government on July 18, 2018.

However, TDP's bid to emerge as a key player in the opposition ranks came to naught as it secured only 3 Lok Sabha seats and 23 Assembly seats in 2019. On the other hand, YSRCP which got a huge mandate in AP has maintained a cordial relationship with the ruling party at the Centre also extending support to crucial bills in the Parliament. With successive civic poll body losses, TDP is facing an existential crisis.