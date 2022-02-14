Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday, February 14, lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for questioning the bravery of Indian soldiers over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016. The Union Minister stated that Congress and TCR find new topics when there are elections, be it Hijab or surgical strike.

Anurag Thakur told ANI that the Telangana CM is furious & nervous. After the surgical strike that happened in Huzurabad, 'huzur ke bol bigde nazar aate hain'.

He added, "If this is the condition after loss in one election, it clearly shows that ground beneath KCR and TRS is sinking in Telangana".

"Words of Congress & TRS sound similar to that of Pakistan. Whenever elections come, they do new experiments - be it hijab or surgical strike because they can't compete with BJP as far as development is concerned. Questioning surgical strike shows the mindset of KCR", Anurag Thakur stated.

KCR backs Rahul’s surgical strike proof demand

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday sought proof from the Central government of India’s surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016.

“There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. Even I am asking. Let the governmnet of India show as there are apprehensions amongst the people,” the Telangana CM said.

"The BJP is using surgical strike politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," he added.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 and destroyed terror launchpads. The strike was conducted to revenge the terror attack in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers. In February 2019, the Indian Airforce had carried out an Airstrike following a suicide bomber attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

Following the surgical strikes, Opposition political parties including Congress and AAP had demanded proof of surgical strikes operation.

(Image: PTI/ANI)