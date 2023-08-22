Every Leader Of Every Party In I.N.D.I.A Alliance Wants To Be PM: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at the opposition bloc over their alleged internal conflict to decide on a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, by saying that every I.N.D.I.A leader aspires for PM position.

"They (the I.N.D.I.A alliance) have a conflict as to who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate. The leader of every party (of the I.N.D.I.A alliance) is contesting for the Prime Minister's post. We don't have any tension as we have PM Modi's leadership," Athawale said.

The minister exuded confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA winning the 2024 general elections with an absolute majority. "No matter how much the Opposition tries, the leadership of PM Modi is so strong that for 2024 the public is with us," said the minister, adding that the BJP will achieve triumph in more than 350 seats, of the total 543 seats.

'Defeating Modi not child's play'

Ahead of the opposition bloc's Bengaluru meeting on July 18, Athawale had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for people belonging to all religions and communities. But the Opposition's only target was to defeat Narendra Modi, which he said is not possible.

"The Opposition wants to defeat Narendra Modi but defeating Narendra Modi is not child's play. Narendra Modi has worked for the country. Modi worked to strengthen the country," he said adding that the focus of the opposition parties is not on the good works done by the Modi government in various fields in the past nine years.

At least 26 opposition parties forged the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, commonly known by its abbreviation I.N.D.I.A. to wrest power from the ruling NDA in the upcoming 2024 general polls. After holding the first meeting in Bihar on June 23, the leaders of the opposition parties hosted their second meeting in Bengaluru. The third meeting is scheduled between August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai, sources privy to the information claimed.