'Every Rohingya Owaisi Protects Will Be Removed': Tejasvi Surya Slams AIMIM Chief

As the political tussle between the BJP and AIMIM continues ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya hit out at the AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owasi stating that 'every single infiltrator and every single illegal person in the country will be removed out'.

"Let Owasi not be in his Disneyland world. Every single Rohingya that he tries to protect will also be removed out," stated Tejasvi Surya.

Earlier on Monday, Assaduddin Owaisi, addressing an election rally slammed the BJP and asked:

"If Rohingyas have been allowed to stay in Hyderabad illegally, then what is the Home Minister doing? If you are saying that there are thirty-thousand Rohingyas, then what is Amit Shah doing? Amit Shah is sleeping? He is Home Minister, why isn't he checking if Rohingyas have been included in the electoral list?"

When questioned about changing Hyderabad's name to Bhagyanagar, Tejasvi Surya said 'it is not about changing the name'.

"It's about changing democracy. In old Hyderabad, why are Hindu moving out of old Hyderabad. Who is responsible for this harmony politics?, Owasi." said Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi also questioned "who is in power in Corporation and who is power in the state. They have enough resources, let them first give all the 'hisab-kitab', an account of where the money has gone. Every single rupee, every single tender that is sanctioned in the state, the only people who are benefited are the contractor close to the family."

Meanwhile, he also claimed that the Hyderabad City police had tried to stop him from entering into Osmania University campus. Tejasvi Surya along with BJYM leaders had gone to pay tribute to martyrs of the Telangana movement. However, the police later released a statement and denied any such incident.