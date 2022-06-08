Every Rupee Spent Should Reach Beneficiary, Says TN CM At Launch Of Samathuvapuram

The DMK government is focused on improving the quality of life of the people and is striving to ensure every rupee spent on development reaches the last person in line to benefit from it, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the 'Thanthai Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram' (Periyar Memorial Equality Village, a pet project of former chief minister M Karunanidhi) at Kotai Vengapatti in the district, he said his government's goal is to ensure every rupee spent by the government reached the last person.

"This is also my ambition," Stalin said and announced the construction of a maternity and children's block at the Sivaganga district headquarters hospital at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister, who unveiled a bust of rationalist Periyar (E V Ramasamy) built at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh at the Samathuvapuram, said former CM Karunanidhi built nine Samathuvapurams in the district and of them eight were inaugurated and in use by the people.

But the ninth one at Kotai Vengapatti in Kannamangalampatti village panchayat could not be inaugurated due to regime change in 2011, he said.

Built on 12.253 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 3.17 crore, the Samathuvapuram accommodates 100 houses each of which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 lakh. Stalin handed over the keys to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

Distributing welfare aid to the people, the Chief Minister said he would positively consider a proposal to start a women's constable training college in Sivaganga named after Rani Velu Nachiyar, the queen of Sivaganga.

State Ministers K N Nehru, K K S S R Ramachandran, K R Periyakaruppan, Rajakannappan, P Moorthy, and officials participated. PTI JSP HDA HDA

