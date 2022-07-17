Every Shiv Sena Worker Feels They've Become CM, Feels Empowered: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that since the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government came to power, every party worker feels like they have become CM. He also reiterated that he took the decision to rebel against the MVA government after legislators told him about the injustice they were facing.

"When I became the Chief Minister I said that not only me but 50 others who supported me have also become CM. Every party worker feels like they have become CM of the state. I have the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe but it doesn't mean that I disrespect other religions. Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that every religion be taken forward for the state's development," CM Shinde said.

On his decision to rebel against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, CM Shinde said that he took the decision after legislators told him about the injustice they were facing in the coalition. "We were unable to talk about Savarkar. We were unable to protest against those who had a connection to Dawood Ibrahim and Mumbai bomb blasts."

The MVA government collapsed due to a rebellion in Shiv Sena. Later, the rebel faction joined hands with BJP. Eknath Shinde was made the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis his deputy. Cabinet expansion is likely to take place next week.

Maharashtra the growth engine of the country: CM Shinde tells Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Maharashtra is the growth engine of the country. "If Maharashtra is strengthened, so will the country," he said.

Speaking at a virtual dialogue meeting regarding the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, Shinde said Maharashtra Rural Development Ministry is ranked first in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.