'All MLAs Are In Touch With CM Kamal Nath, We'll Win Floor-test': MP Home Min's Big Remark

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, State Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Wednesday said that the rebel MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru are in touch with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Bachchan also assured that the Congress government will prove the majority in the floor test in the Assembly. This statement of Bachchan comes after Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs who support him tendered their resignation on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Bachchan said, "Everybody is in touch with the Chief Minister, everything will be alright soon. We will prove the majority on the floor of the assembly and our government will continue till 2023."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

