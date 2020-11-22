'Everybody Is On Preach Mode': Tom Vadakkan Reacts To Cong Infighting, Cites BJP's Example

As the blame game within the Congress continues in the aftermath of the loss in Bihar, BJP's Tom Vadakkan has remarked that the oldest party in India is currently in 'preach mode'. The former Congress leader believes that the party has no ground presence and everyone - from the President to the worker - just preaches. Vadakkan's remarks come after veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad sided with Chidambaram and Sibal in maintaining that the party needs 'retrospection'.

"The issue here is, the leaders, how many of them have contested the Lok Sabha elections. These Rajya Sabha leaders decide the fate of a political party. From what I understand, he has blamed the candidates that they belong to a 5-star culture. The point is - who is selecting these candidates? There is a Congress Working Committee, they discuss who is to be given the ticket and the same crowd who lost, they come in. It is like an exercise. They are not connected with the ground reality. Then you blame the candidates," Vaddakan said while speaking to Republic TV.

Citing the BJP as an example, Vadakkan remarked that the top leaders of the party are 'practitioners'. "Look at the situation in BJP. Amit Shah has just returned from Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister is 24/7 active. There is a plan for Telangana, Kerala and there is a mission. Most of these people are there on the ground, they are not preaching anything. They are practitioners. Here, everybody is on preach mode. From the Congress President to the worker," he said.

Azad Backs Sibal & Chidambaram

Siding with veteran Congress leaders, ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, underlined the need for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the president post. Seeking major overhaul in the Congress' functioning, he said that the Congress must hold elections for its cadres from booth level till the national level. Azad is one of the 23 leaders who had written a letter to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking 'structural changes' in Congress.

"Under the same leadership of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi during 2003-2004, we won 4-5 states. In the 1.5 years, I held 1300 meetings, Sonia Gandhi did not tell me to do. I barely came to Delhi, most of my nights were spent in villages. But nowadays leaders are only ready to stay in 5-star hotels, won't go where roads are bad. It is not easy, but our system has collapsed. Today, Congress is at its lowest," he said.

In a recent TV interview, Kapil Sibal said that people 'do not consider Congress to be an effective alternative' anymore. He questioned, "How can you be an effective Opposition when we don’t even have a full-time president for 18 months? I am not rebelling against the Gandhi family. If Rahul Gandhi says he doesn’t want to be the Congress president, how am I calling for a change in the party leadership?".

