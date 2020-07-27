Can Politicians Learn From Sonu Sood? Chandrababu Naidu Answers; Actor Weighs In Too

Actor and 'real-life hero' Sonu Sood was praised by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after the former helped a Chittoor farmer's family by providing them with a tractor. The Telegu Desam Party leader interacting with Sonu Sood on Republic TV on Monday said Sonu "has done extremely well." and the work done by him is "inspirational" for everybody amid the pandemic and added that this is one crisis nobody visualised.

'I am doing something right'

Responding to the former CM, Sonu Sood said, "I have been a huge fan of Naidu sir. I started my career in Hyderabad from Telegu movies and whenever I used to see so much prosperity in Andhra, I used to always say that I wish we had a leader like Naidu sir who could change things in our state also. Yesterday, when I got a call from him, I thought I am doing something right in life as I have been recognised by such a great leader."

When asked what politicians can learn from Sonu Sood, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Not only politicians but everybody- media, social activists, all the common citizens should learn from Sonu Sood. Whatever he is doing is very heartening. When such stories are heard all over the country, all over the world, people get motivated. What I am saying is whatever is possible for us, we have to do that for society."

The Dabangg actor also said, "We always complain about politicians, but now it is time for everyone to step in - imagine you're CM, and you can do your bit. Once COVID ends, I think we'll have stronger people."

'I will help them to pursue their dreams'

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that he would take care of the education of the two daughters, who were seen ploughing the field in a video that went viral on the Internet.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Real-life hero Sonu Sood

Sood, last week, launched an app to offer support to workers in finding the right job opportunities in various sectors across the country. Sood, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has come out with a free of cost online platform called 'Pravasi Rojgar', which will provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs.

In his most recent efforts, the 46-year-old actor has been arranging flights from Kyrgystan to India to help students stuck there. The actor has also started working on his "new mission" which is bringing back around 50 students from Tbilisi in Georgia.

New mission 😳



On it🤞 https://t.co/YYKOuztZqj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

