'Everyone Can't Get Portfolios They Want': Karnataka CM On Dissatisfaction Among Ministers

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced his new cabinet, several ministers expressed their discontentment over portfolio allotment. Responding to these reports, Karnataka CM on August 7, has said that everyone can't get the portfolios they want.

Addressing the media, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Everyone can't get the portfolios they want. He (minister Anand Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it".

The unhappy ministers

Earlier B.S. Anand Singh, MLA for Vijayanagar, had expressed his unhappiness over the Tourism portfolio allocated to him as he was expecting a bigger portfolio. He further hinted at refusing the portfolio and remaining as a member of the Assembly because it was not the portfolio he had sought and would once again request the Chief Minister to consider his demand.

Shashikala Jolle has also expressed her dissatisfaction for given Muzrai and Wakf in the new Cabinet. According to her despite being the lone woman in the Cabinet, the Women and Child Development Department was not given to her.

While Senior Minister B. Sriramulu is also unhappy over the portfolios, he has been made in charge of Transport and the newly carved out Scheduled Tribes Welfare from the Social Welfare Department. He was earlier held charge of the entire Social Welfare Ministry, which he was keen on retaining.

BJP leaders resent Bommai's new cabinet

According to sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas, and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa broke down in front of him complaining that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet.

JP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad who were very much outspoken against former Yediyurappa and were charged with corruption have been kept out of the new Cabinet.

Arvind Bellad who advocated himself as the new CM didn't get any ministership while Murugesh Nirani whose name was doing the rounds as a replacement for Yediyurappa got ministership in Bommai's Cabinet.

Supporters of Nehru Olekar from Haveri staged a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha demanding a ministerial post to Olekar. On the other hand, Ashok Mamani, deputy speaker of the Karnataka assembly threatened to resign for not getting a ministerial post.

While former chief minister and minister Jagadish Shettar had decided not to become a part of the Bommai-led ministry, quoting seniority.

(Image credit: PTI)