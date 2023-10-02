'Everyone Fighting For CM's Post': Akhilesh Takes Potshots At BJP In Poll-bound MP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jab at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, affirming that his name didn't feature in the two lists of candidates released by the BJP for the upcoming State Assembly polls. He added that everyone in the party is fighting for the CM's post.

"The Chief Minister's ticket has not been announced yet and everyone in the BJP is fighting for the Chief Minister's post. So you can imagine how scared the BJP must be for the election," said Yadav adding that the Samajwadi Party and Congress should contest the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls together to defeat the ruling BJP.

The Congress also took potshots at the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister regarding his ticket in the State Assembly polls. Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that people don't even know whether Chouhan will make it into the candidates' list or not.

"The BJP's lists are coming out, but Shivraj does not have any say in the matter as his arch-rivals have been named in them. Chouhan's name has not appeared in the lists so far. People are anxiously waiting. One does not know whether his name would figure in the list," said Nayak taking a dig at the BJP.

BJP releases names of 78 candidates

The saffron party on September 25 released its second list of 39 candidates for the MP Assembly election slated to be held later this year. It comes after BJP held its Central Election Committee in New Delhi, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The list featured heavyweights including Union Ministers Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 leaders. Overall, the saffron camp has revealed the names of 78 candidates in the 230-member State Assembly.