BJP Calls Out TMC's Koushani Mukherjee's Alleged Threat For Saffron Party's Supporters

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Krishnanagar North Koushani Mukherjee was allegedly seen giving threats to BJP Voters. In a video shared by Bengal BJP Vice President Ritesh Tiwari, Mukherjee was heard saying that those who have mothers and sisters at home must think before they cast their vote.

Bengal BJP Vice President Ritesh Tiwari took to Twitter and shared the video of the TMC candidate.

TMC leaders have always used rape threats to intimidate the opposition.



This time no one is scared!

Suvendu's convoy attacked

On Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy came under attack in Nandigram as miscreants hurled stones at Adhikari’s vehicle at is passed from the Satengabari area, but the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. A media vehicle following Adhikari's car reportedly sustained damage. The incident had taken place just a few hours after Adhikari cast his vote at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School in Nandigram during the second phase of the assembly election.

A BJP worker was found hanging in Nandigram on Thursday morning. Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram, triggering tension amid the high-profile election battle. BJP has alleged that Dubey was under tremendous stress as he was receiving threats from the TMC after he attended a roadshow led by Mithun Chakraborty who campaigned in the area on March 30.

The remaining phases of the eight-phase election in West Bengal are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

