'Everyone In WB Knew About The Scam': Cong's Adhir Chowdhury On Partha Chatterjee's Arrest

Following Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and associate Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the School Service Commission recruitment scam, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that everyone in Bengal knew about this scam’ and urged agencies to nab the culprits soon.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Everyone in Bengal knew about this scam. We want culprits to be punished soon.”

Mamata Banerjee is a political liar: AR Chowdhury

While commenting on the TMC's decision to not back the Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva alleging that the TMC was not consulted on her candidature, AR Chowdhury on July 21 called West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee a 'political fraudster and a political liar to the infinity'.

AR Chowdhury said, “Mamata Banerjee is the most fraudulent/duplicitous politician in India. Mamata Banerjee is a political liar to the power infinity, a political fraudster to the power infinity, and a political imposter to the power infinity. Mark my words."

ED is being run by BJP: TMC

Following this, Trinamool Congress lambasted Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the agency is being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC also accused BJP of using investigation agencies for political vendetta.

Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim said, “We believe the BJP is behind this. Whoever has switched to BJP has been untouched and whoever has stayed back is being harassed.”

TMC leader Firhad Hakim further said, “We are closely examining the situation and have full faith in the judiciary. TMC will be able to make a decision after the judiciary gives its verdict. TMC will not tolerate any malpractice in the party or government. Trinamool Congress will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict.”

Notably, Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate were arrested on Saturday in relation to the alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The agency seized Rs 20 crore from minister’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s residence.

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested over SSC recruitment scam

West Bengal IT minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on Saturday after 26 hours of questioning in relation to the investigation into an alleged scam in SSC recruitment. Partha Mukherjee was later produced in court, which sent him to the ED custody for two days.

Partha Mukerjee's lawyer later argued in the court that since no unaccounted money and documents have been found at his residential premises but at the house of Arpita Mukherjee, he should be granted bail. However, this was opposed by the lawyers of the Enforcement Directorate.