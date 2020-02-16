RSS Chief Raises Concern Over Violence & Unrest In Society, Says 'Everyone Is Unhappy'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday while addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, expressed concern about "violence and dissatisfaction" in society. He said everyone is unhappy in the society and constantly agitating notwithstanding a "many-fold rise" in materialistic comforts and pleasures.

'It is said that the third World War is underway in a different form'

"World came closer but in the process two World Wars took place and the threat of a third is looming. It is said that the third one is underway in a different form. There is violence and dissatisfaction. Everyone is agitating - owners, workers, government, public, students, teachers," he said.

"No one is happy. Everyone is agitating. Mill owners and workers are agitating. Employers and employees are agitating. Government and public is agitating. Students and teachers are agitating. Everyone is unhappy and dissatisfied," he added.

The RSS chief said, "We say we are living in a developed world. The comforts that were not available to humans earlier is available now. The prosperity which we could not imagine 100 years ago...a life with several comforts and pleasure is being lived by humans today. What happened in the battle of Panipat? Whether Marathas won or lost, who died...the news about these reached Poona after more than a month. Today, there is no such thing. You send a mail and get a reply within five minutes."

'India has to give wisdom to the world'

He was speaking on the topic "India's Role in the Present World Context". Bhagwat further said that bigotry, violence and terrorism are on the rise in the present world.

"India has to give 'dharma' (wisdom) to the world so that knowledge spreads but humans do not become robotic. We have always talked about the concept of a global family but not the global market," he said. The lecture was organised by "Madhav Smruti Nyas", an organisation backed by the RSS.

READ | India not just piece of land, it is 'swabhav': Bhagwat

READ | Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates new Gujarat RSS headquarter building

"To think that we are living in a better world is a half-truth. Facilities are not evenly distributed. Rule of Jungle is prevailing. A capable person is crushing the weak to climb up. Knowledge is used more for the destruction of the world," the Sangh chief said. Bhagwat said people are also misusing social media by spreading "false information" to create controversies. He also stated that trying to put "everyone into one uniform" is also a form of bigotry.

"US and Russia are superpowers. China would become a superpower too. Now, what superpower nations did to others? They just took control of other countries for their own selfish agenda. These superpowers gave it back only when they were asked to do so. Otherwise, they never gave anything to others," Bhagwat said.

READ | Dispel misinformation about CAA: Bhagwat to RSS functionaries

READ | Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh

(With agency inputs)