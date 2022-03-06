Everyone unhappy with BJP-JJP rule in Haryana, alleges state Cong chief

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Alleging "corruption was at its peak" in Haryana and it was "number one in unemployment", state Congress chief Kumari Selja on Sunday claimed all sections of the society were unhappy with the "misrule" of the BJP-JJP government.

After a meeting of the Haryana Congress in the national capital about the upcoming civic polls in the state, she alleged every day a new scam was being exposed and that "inflation has broken all records".

Elections for 48 municipal councils and municipal committees in Haryana are likely to be held in the last week of April.

The meeting was presided over by the Congress' Haryana affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal and attended by Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ajay Singh Yadav and Kiran Choudhry among others.

"There is no section of the state which is not unhappy with the misrule of this government. Today, every section wants to get rid of this government as soon as possible. Every section was looking at the Congress party," Selja said after the meeting.

Echoing Selja's views, Bansal alleged that corruption was at its peak in Haryana and the state continued to be "number one in terms of unemployment".

"Every day, new scams were being exposed in the state. The government was deliberately not rolling out new recruitment, due to which unemployment had crossed the peak.

"Inflation has broken all records. Industries and businesses had been destroyed due to the failure of this government. Crime is also increasing and farmers were suffering," Selja said.

She also claimed that the Haryana government had not opposed the recent change in rules for the selection of the two members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

"The Central Government abolished the permanent membership of Haryana in the Bhakra Beas Management Board but the state government did not oppose it," The state Congress chief alleged. PTI SUN NSD NSD

